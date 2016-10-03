FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kim Kardashian robbed at gunpoint in Paris, millions in jewels taken - police
October 3, 2016 / 6:11 AM / a year ago

Kim Kardashian robbed at gunpoint in Paris, millions in jewels taken - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Five gunmen took millions of dollars of jewellery from U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian at a luxury residence in central Paris early on Monday, a police source said.

The armed men robbed Kardashian at gunpoint at around 3 a.m. (0100 GMT), but no one was hurt, the source told Reuters.

The attack happened in a discreet luxury residence used by celebrities and wealthy individuals behind the French capital's Madeleine church. Kardashian has stayed there at least once before, in 2014, before her marriage to rapper Kanye West.

Police were guarding the site on Monday. (Reporting by French service, Geert De Clercq and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
