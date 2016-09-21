FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kathy Bates gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
September 21, 2016 / 3:26 AM / a year ago

Kathy Bates gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Oscar-winning actor Kathy Bates was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday in a ceremony that was attended by actors Billy Bob Thornton and Shirley Maclaine.

Bates, who became a household name after her Oscar-winning performance in the adaptation of Stephen King's "Misery", received the 2,589th star on Hollywood Boulevard, celebrating a career that has brought her an Oscar and two Emmys.

Bates recalled the day 60 years ago when she visited the former Grauman's Chinese Theatre with her sister Mary and Aunt Lee.

"We were going to see "The King and I", and then 34 years later I came back to this very theatre with another King by the name of Stephen, with a movie called "Misery" that changed my life," Bates told the ceremony.

Bates, who received best supporting actress Oscar nominations for "Primary Colors" and "About Schmidt", has also received 14 Emmy nominations in her long career.

"I am so honored to be here to extol your talent," Maclaine said as she addressed Bates' fans.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1948, Bates graduated from Southern Methodist University in 1969 and moved to New York City in 1970 to pursue an acting career.

Her other movie credits include "Titanic", "Fried Green Tomatoes" and "Midnight in Paris", while her work on TV has included "Six Feet Under" and the "American Horror Story" franchise. (Reporting by Reuters TV; Editing by Darren Schuettler)

