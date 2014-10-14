Singer Kesha accuses producer of abuse, asks out of contract

LOS ANGELES, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Pop singer Kesha on Tuesday sued pop hit-making music producer Dr. Luke to let her out of her record contract, accusing him of sexual, physical, verbal and emotional abuse.

The 27-year-old “Die Young” singer, whose legal name is Kesha Sebert, has been under contract to record for Dr. Luke’s music production company and record label since 2005.

The civil lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court accused Dr. Luke, whose legal name is Lukasz Gottwald, of forcing Kesha to “take drugs and alcohol in order to take advantage of her sexually while she was intoxicated.”

The lawsuit accuses the 41-year-old producer of drugging and raping the singer and threatening her career if she told anyone about it.

“This lawsuit is a wholehearted effort by Kesha to regain control of her music career and her personal freedom after suffering for 10 years as a victim of mental manipulation, emotional abuse and sexual assault at the hands of Dr. Luke,” the singer’s attorney, Mark Geragos, said in a statement.

The lawsuit also names Dr. Luke’s companies as defendants. It demands unspecified damages and to void Kesha’s current contracts with Dr. Luke.

Representatives for Dr. Luke did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The lawsuit alleges the producer’s insults to Kesha’s appearance caused her to develop bulimia nervosa. She finished a more than two-month treatment for the condition in March.

The lawsuit says physicians at the rehab clinic determined that Kesha continuing to work with Dr. Luke would be “life threatening.”

Dr. Luke has helped write and produce hits for singers such as Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson, Britney Spears and Katy Perry. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)