Singer Lady Gaga: there were 'giant craters' in my injured hip
July 31, 2013 / 8:32 PM / 4 years ago

Singer Lady Gaga: there were 'giant craters' in my injured hip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, July 31 (Reuters) - Lady Gaga had a “huge breakage” and “giant craters” in her right hip that forced the pop singer to cancel about two dozen concerts this year and undergo surgery.

Her tour promoter, Live Nation, said in February that the “Born This Way” singer was treated for a labral tear in her right hip.

“My injury was actually a lot worse than just a labral tear,” Lady Gaga told Women’s Wear Daily magazine this week. “I had a broken hip.”

Lady Gaga, 27, said her doctor warned that if she had performed one more dance-filled concert, she may have needed a hip replacement.

“But when we got all the MRIs finished, before I went to surgery, there were giant craters, a hole in my hip the size of a quarter, and the cartilage was just hanging out the other side of my hip,” the Grammy-winning singer said.

“I had a tear on the inside of my joint and a huge breakage.”

In August, the singer will return to the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she is expected to perform a new single from her upcoming album.

Lady Gaga is scheduled to release her third studio album, “ARTPOP,” in November. Named the top-earning musician under 30 by Forbes, she earned an estimated $80 million in the past year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
