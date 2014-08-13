Actress Lauren Bacall remembered as Hollywood icon, legend

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Friends and fans of Lauren Bacall remembered the sultry stage and screen actress who died on Tuesday at the age of 89 as an icon and a legend from Hollywood’s Golden Age.

The former model who fell in love with and married actor Humphrey Bogart in one of Tinseltown’s greatest romances died in New York, the estate of the Bogart family confirmed on Twitter.

Funeral arrangements were pending and expected to be announced later this week by the estate. The couple, who had two children, were married for a decade until Bogart’s death in 1957.

As news of Bacall’s death spread, colleagues and friends expressed their grief.

Barbra Streisand, who worked with Bacall in the 1996 film “The Mirror Has Two Faces,” described her death as a “terrible loss for us all.”

“It was my privilege to have known her,” she said in a statement. “And, most of all, to have had her as a wise and loving friend. She was an original. Even with all those great films we can visit again and again, she will be missed.”

Bacall married actor Jason Robards Jr. in 1961. The couple had a son, but divorced after eight years.

The husky voiced Bacall appeared in more than 30 films and on the Broadway stage. She won best actress Tony Awards for “Applause” in 1970 and “Woman of the Year” in 1981. She was also awarded an honorary Oscar in 2009.

Jessie Tyler Ferguson, of the hit television show “Modern Family,” said he was honored to have met her.

“A true class act who will be missed,” he said.

Comedian and “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane took to Twitter, thanking Bacall for teaching “us all how to whistle,” a reference to her memorable quip to Bogart in their first film together, 1944’s “To Have and Have Not.”

Bacall had voiced a character in a recent episode of “Family Guy.”

“You will be missed, but more than that, you will be celebrated,” MacFarlane said.

The actress was also mourned by the fashion world, in which she was regarded as a figure of classic Hollywood Golden Age elegance.

“An actress that was effortless and authentic. Class, taste, talent and beauty. RIP,” designer Vera Wang tweeted.