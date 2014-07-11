FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British 'Harry Potter' actor David Legeno found dead in U.S. park
July 11, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

British 'Harry Potter' actor David Legeno found dead in U.S. park

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - British actor David Legeno, who appeared as a werewolf in the “Harry Potter” films, was found dead by hikers in a remote area of Death Valley, California police said on Friday.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Legeno, 50, was found early on Sunday morning and a helicopter was used to transport it from the area.

“It appears that Legeno died of heat related issues, but the Inyo County coroner will determine the final cause of death. There are no signs of foul play,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The burly, London-born, professional boxer and martial arts expert played Fenrir Greyback the ferocious werewolf in several of the “Harry Potter” films. He also appeared on television and in a string of movies, including “Snow White and the Huntsman,” “Snatch,” “Centurion” and “Batman Begins.” (Reporting by Patricia Reaney; editing by Gunna Dickson)

