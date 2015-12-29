FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motorhead frontman 'Lemmy' dies - band's Facebook page
December 29, 2015

Motorhead frontman 'Lemmy' dies - band's Facebook page

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister, frontman for heavy metal band Motorhead, has died at age 70, after recently being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer, the band said on its Facebook page.

Growling, whiskey-drinking, mutton-chops wearing Lemmy was famous for always turning his amplifiers up to the maximum, for positioning his microphone above his head so that he had to sing looking upward, and for his anthems to hellraising such as Motorhead’s classic “Ace of Spades.”

He lived in Los Angeles and was controversial for his collection of Nazi memorabilia. He played in Hawkwind before forming Motorhead in the mid 1970s. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Sandra Maler)

