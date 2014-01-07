FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lily Tomlin marries longtime partner, collaborator Jane Wagner
January 7, 2014

Lily Tomlin marries longtime partner, collaborator Jane Wagner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Actress Lily Tomlin has married her longtime partner and comedy collaborator Jane Wagner, Tomlin’s publicist said on Tuesday.

Tomlin, 74, married Wagner, 78, on New Year’s Eve at a private ceremony in Los Angeles after 42 years of being together, Jennifer Allen said.

Same-sex marriage became legal again in California last June, after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allowed an appellate court’s order striking down the state’s ban to stand.

Tomlin and Wagner shared Emmy awards in 1974, 1976 and 1981 for their work on writing comedy variety TV programs starring Tomlin, who rose to fame in the 1970s with her characters on the sketch comedy show “Laugh-In.”

Tomlin earned an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress in Robert Altman’s 1975 musical drama “Nashville.”

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Gunna Dickson

