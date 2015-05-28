Actress Lindsay Lohan taken off probation in driving case, prosecutor says

LOS ANGELES, May 28 (Reuters) - Actress Lindsay Lohan has completed her community service in a 2012 reckless driving case, a judge found on Thursday, allowing her to leave probation for the first time since 2007, a prosecutor said.

The 28-year-old “Mean Girls” star was required to finish more than 100 hours of community service in the case in addition to rehabilitation and therapy.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark Young found Lohan had completed that obligation and ended her probation, Santa Monica chief deputy attorney Terry White said in an email.

Lohan agreed to a 2013 plea deal after she crashed her Porsche into a dump truck in Santa Monica, a community near Los Angeles, en route to the set of TV movie “Liz & Dick” and later lied to police.

Judge Young had warned Lohan in March that the clock was running out for her to complete community service as an alternative to a jail sentence in the case, according to City News Service.

Lohan’s career has been largely sidetracked since her 2007 arrest for driving under the influence and possession of cocaine. She had been on probation since she pleaded guilty in that case later in the year. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis and Dana Feldman; Editing by Doina Chiacu)