Rolling Stones cancel Australian concert after L'Wren Scott death
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don't blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Commentary: Don't blame populism for Brexit mayhem
March 18, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 4 years ago

Rolling Stones cancel Australian concert after L'Wren Scott death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 18 (Reuters) - The Rolling Stones have cancelled their planned concert in the Australian city of Perth after the death of the fashion designer L‘Wren Scott, the longtime girlfriend of frontman Mick Jagger, the band’s promoters said on Tuesday.

The band had been due to kick off the six concert Australia and New Zealand leg of their world tour on Wednesday but Frontier Touring said the concert would not be going ahead following the apparent suicide of Scott at her Manhattan apartment on Monday.

“No further information is available at this time, ticket holders are asked to hold on to their tickets until a further update is available,” Frontier Touring said on its Facebook page.

Jagger and bandmates Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts landed in Perth on Monday in their private jet, emblazoned with the famous tongue and lips logo. A spokeswoman for the Perth Airport said the aircraft remained on the tarmac. (Reporting by Thuy Ong and Lincoln Feast; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
