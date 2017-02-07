LILONGWE Feb 7 Malawi's High Court gave
approval on Tuesday for U.S. pop star Madonna to adopt two
children, bringing the total to four children the singer has
taken into her care from the impoverished southern African
country, a court official said.
Malawian judiciary spokesman Mlenga Mvula said the singer
was inside the court in Lilongwe when the ruling was delivered.
"Today the High Court made a ruling that she should go ahead
and adopt the two children," Mvula told Reuters. "In fact, at
the time we were granting her the permission she was in the
courtroom with her lawyers."
(Reporting by Mabvuto Banda; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing
by James Macharia)