By Frank Phiri
| BLANTYRE, July 11
BLANTYRE, July 11 Madonna was hailed as a
"symbol of a motherly spirit" by Malawi President Peter
Mutharika after the American singer opened a children's hospital
named after her adopted daughter Mercy James.
The Mercy James Institute for Paediatric Surgery and
Intensive Care located in Blantyre, Malawi's second-largest
city, is the first such facility built in the country by
Madonna's charity Raising Malawi.
"We will ensure that not only will it be a world-class
children's hospital, but also a superior centre of learning.
This is as much about healing as it is about empowerment,"
Madonna said at the hospital's official opening.
The singer adopted Malawian children David Banda and Mercy
James in 2006 and 2009 respectively and twins Esther and Stella
Mwale earlier this year. She has two other children, Lourdes and
Rocco, from previous relationships.
Speaking at the event, Mercy James drew applause and
ululation from the crowd after saying: "Many kids and many lives
will be saved. Thank you mum, you're the bomb."
Madonna established the non-profit Raising Malawi charity in
2006 to provide health and education, particularly for girls.
The charity has built 10 schools in Malawi, according to its
website.
Madonna criticised Malawi's slow pace of law reform, saying
it nearly prevented her from adopting Mercy James.
"It was not an easy battle," said Madonna as her voice
cracked with emotion as she stood near her daughter.
"The judge refused me because I was recently divorced. We
hired lawyers, went to the Supreme Court. But I never gave up, I
never backed down," added the 58-year-old, who previously
stirred anger among some Malawians as they felt the government
allowed her to skirt laws that ban non-residents from adopting.
"I fought for Mercy and won. We fought for this hospital and
won. Love conquers all."
Madonna then danced to a local song with Malawi's first lady
Gertrude Mutharika.
Mutharika, who attended the hospital's launch, said "Madonna
is a symbol of a motherly spirit" and that the hospital was
Malawi's "national pride".
The health minister Peter Kumpalume said the hospital will
help save lives of newborns in a country where infant mortality
is still one of the highest in the world, but steadily
declining.
"For our part, we will fully support the facility, we are
bringing in doctors and drugs," Kumpalume told Reuters.
Malawi's infant mortality rate declined to 42 deaths per
1,000 live births in 2016 from 135 deaths in 1992, government
data shows.
(Writing by James Macharia, editing by Pritha Sarkar)