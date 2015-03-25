FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 25, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Malik quits 'One Direction', says wants normal life

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Singer Zayn Malik said on Wednesday he was quitting One Direction because he wanted to live a normal life and apologised to fans of the hugely popular British-Irish boy band for doing so.

“I’d like to apologise to the fans if I’ve let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart. I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight,” Malik said in a statement on One Direction’s Facebook page.

Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Dominic Evans

