FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singer Mariah Carey leaving Fox's 'American Idol' -publicist
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2013 / 10:46 PM / 4 years ago

Singer Mariah Carey leaving Fox's 'American Idol' -publicist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, May 30 (Reuters) - Pop singer and “American Idol” judge Mariah Carey will leave the TV singing contest and embark on a world tour next year, according to a statement by her publicist.

“@MariahCarey confirms world tour & says goodbye 2 Idol,” public relations firm PMK BNC said on Twitter.

The tweet said Carey was planning the tour to promote her recent single “Beautiful” that features singer Miguel.

Carey, 43, reportedly earned $18 million for the past season of the Fox show. The star power of Carey, and fellow judges rapper Nicki Minaj and country singer Keith Urban failed to stop the show’s ratings slide.

Longtime judge Randy Jackson earlier this month said he would not return to the show, which had a record low audience of 14.2 million for its May 16 season finale.

Fox is owned by News Corp.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.