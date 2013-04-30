FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maria Shriver returns to NBC after split with Schwarzenegger
April 30, 2013 / 7:20 PM / in 4 years

Maria Shriver returns to NBC after split with Schwarzenegger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Television journalist Maria Shriver is returning to NBC as a special anchor covering women’s issues nine years after leaving the network when her then husband, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was elected governor of California.

Shriver, 57, will appear on various NBC networks, including CNBC, MSNBC and NBC Sports. Shriver left NBC in 2004 when she became the first lady of California, NBC said in a statement on Tuesday.

Shriver, the niece of slain U.S. President John F. Kennedy, filed for divorce from Schwarzenegger in 2011 after he publicly admitted to fathering a child with a housekeeper 14 years earlier.

“I look forward to shining a light on all areas of a woman’s experience ... and exploring these issues in a way that brings the voices of men into these critically important conversations,” Shriver said in a statement.

NBC will also broadcast “The Shriver Report,” studies Shriver produced about women’s issues that have including topics such as Alzheimer’s disease.

NBC is owned by Comcast Corp. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Mohammad Zargham)

