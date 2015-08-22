FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Actress Megan Fox files for divorce from Brian Austin Green
August 22, 2015 / 4:01 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Actress Megan Fox files for divorce from Brian Austin Green

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds information from court filing)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 (Reuters) - “Transformers” star Megan Fox on Friday filed for divorce from actor Brian Austin Green after five years of marriage, a Los Angeles court spokeswoman said.

The filing in Los Angeles Superior Court cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. The filing came after media reports this week that the couple had separated.

Fox, 29, is best known for starring in the blockbuster “Transformers” movie in 2007, and in a 2009 sequel. In 2008 she was named the world’s sexiest woman in a poll by the magazine FHM.

She has said she met Austin Green, who appeared in the 1990s television show “Beverly Hills, 90210,” when she was 18 and he was 30. They went on to date for years and married in 2010.

The couple have two children together. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Clarence Fernandez)

