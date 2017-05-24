"Transformers" director Michael Bay cements place in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, May 24 (Reuters) - Michael Bay, director of the "Transformers" sci-fi franchise, cemented his place in Hollywood on Tuesday outside the landmark TCL Chinese Theatre.

From his first movie "Bad Boys" in 1995, Bay has made a name for himself with action blockbusters such as "Armageddon" and "The Rock".

British actor Anthony Hopkins, who stars in "Transformers: The Last Knight" to be released in June, described his first meeting with Bay.

"I was nervous. I thought this guy's a genius or crazy. I think he's both," Hopkins said during the ceremony.

"He's a brilliant, brilliant filmmaker."

Bay recalled visiting the Chinese Theatre as a young boy and dreaming of a career in show business.

"It brings you back to your childhood ... because as a kid I would come here, put my hands, my little hands in the prints and this is where I decided I wanted to be a director," Bay said.

Bay brought one of his dogs, an English Mastiff, to place a paw print in the cement alongside his shoe prints. (Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Karishma Singh)