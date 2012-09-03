FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Green Mile' actor Michael Clarke Duncan dies at 54
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 3, 2012 / 10:16 PM / 5 years ago

'Green Mile' actor Michael Clarke Duncan dies at 54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Actor Michael Clarke Duncan, best known for playing a death row inmate in the 1999 drama “The Green Mile,” died on Monday, less than eight weeks after suffering a heart attack, a spokeswoman said. He was 54.

Duncan died in Los Angeles, his fiance, the reality television star Omarosa Manigault said in a statement provided by Duncan’s publicist, Joy Fehily.

“Manigault is grateful for all of your prayers and asks for privacy at this time,” Fehily said.

Details on the cause of Duncan’s death were not released. He suffered a heart attack on July 13 and “never fully recovered,” Fehily said.

The Chicago native was nominated for an Oscar for his supporting role in the 1999 prison drama “The Green Mile.” He had roles in the 2003 comic book movie “Daredevil” and 2005 release “Sin City.” (Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis; editing by Todd Eastham)

