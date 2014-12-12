FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Award-winning Washington Post photographer dies of heart attack in Liberia
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 12, 2014 / 1:21 AM / 3 years ago

Award-winning Washington Post photographer dies of heart attack in Liberia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post photographer Michel du Cille died of an apparent heart attack on Thursday in Liberia where he was on assignment covering the Ebola outbreak, the newspaper said.

The Post said du Cille, 58, collapsed after hiking back from a village where he and Post reporter Justin Jouvenal were reporting. Du Cille was taken to a hospital two hours away where he was declared dead.

“We are all heartbroken. We have lost a beloved colleague and one of the world’s most accomplished photographers,” Post executive editor Martin Baron said in a statement.

“Michel died at 58 doing the work he loved. He was completely devoted to the story of Ebola, and he was determined to stay on the story despite its risks,” Baron added. “That is the sort of courage and passion he displayed throughout his career.”

Du Cille, who joined the Post in 1988, won two Pulitzers for photography with the Miami Herald in the 1980s and a third with the Post in 2008, sharing the prize with reporters Dana Priest and Anne Hull for their series on the treatment of military veterans at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington.

He is survived by his wife, fellow Post photographer Nikki Kahn, and two children from a previous marriage. (Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.