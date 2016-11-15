FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Japanese actor Mifune honoured with star in Hollywood
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 15, 2016 / 9:21 AM / 9 months ago

Japanese actor Mifune honoured with star in Hollywood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Legendary Japanese movie star Toshiro Mifune, a trailblazer for Asian actors in American film, was posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Monday.

Mifune appeared in more than 150 films, rising to prominence after working with legendary director Akira Kurosawa on 16 features, including "Seven Samurai" and "Throne of Blood".

"In the 1950s and '60s there was no one like Mifune," said Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Steven Okazaki, who will release a documentary on the actor next month.

Rikiya Mifune received the star on his grandfather's behalf and said he was happy the films were still being appreciated.

"Next year it will be 20 years since Mifune passed away and it's great to know that his accomplishments are still acknowledged and appreciated," he said. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.