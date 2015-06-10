Miley Cyrus poses nude, hugging a pig, for Paper Magazine

LOS ANGELES, June 9 (Reuters) - Pop singer Miley Cyrus is back in the buff, covered only in mud as she hugs a pig to support the charity she founded in a photo gracing Paper Magazine, as she reveals her romantic attraction to females.

Cyrus, who made waves in 2013 when she appeared nude atop a swinging ball in the music video for her hit song “Wrecking Ball,” appears on the cover of the pop culture magazine strategically hugging a pig to support the Happy Hippy Foundation, which she founded to help raise funds and awareness for homeless and LGBT youth.

The 22-year-old former Disney star also revealed that she has experienced same-sex attractions, saying she told her mother at age 14 that she felt romantic feelings toward females.

“I remember telling her I admire women in a different way. And she asked me what that meant. And I said, I love them. I love them like I love boys,” she told Paper.

Cyrus rose to fame as the lead of Disney Channel’s “Hannah Montana” show, but shed her child star persona for a more risque image in recent years.

The magazine shoot also featured photographs of Cyrus fully nude and wearing body paint.

Cyrus said that in building the foundation she was particularly moved by the December suicide of transgender teen Leelah Alcorn, who said she had been forced to undergo “conversion therapy” by her parents.

“We can’t keep noticing these kids too late,” Cyrus said.

The Cyrus cover comes after Paper Magazine tried to “break the internet” last year by featuring reality star Kim Kardashian showing her nude, oiled derriere. (Reporting by Phil Furey for Reuters TV; Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken and Leslie Adler)