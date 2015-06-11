FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's Moody, famed for Fagin in 'Oliver!', dead at 91
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 11, 2015 / 5:11 PM / 2 years ago

Britain's Moody, famed for Fagin in 'Oliver!', dead at 91

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - British actor Ron Moody, who played Fagin in the movie version of “Oliver!” and on stage, died on Thursday at the age of 91, his agent said.

Moody was nominated for best actor at the Academy Awards in 1968 for his performance in the hit film based on the Broadway musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’s “Oliver Twist”.

He had played the role as the head of a London criminal gang in the Broadway and West End productions.

He later appeared in the long-running British television series “EastEnders” but reportedly turned down the role of Doctor Who in the hit BBC series.

“He brought joy to his family and to the hearts of many and will be greatly missed. He was singing until the end,” his widow Therese said in a statement.

Moody is also survived by six children. (Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.