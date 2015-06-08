FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British model Kate Moss escorted off plane for being disruptive: BBC
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
June 8, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 2 years ago

British model Kate Moss escorted off plane for being disruptive: BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British model Kate Moss was escorted off a plane at Luton airport on Sunday after disruptive behaviour, the BBC reported.

Moss, 41, could not be reached for comment. She was not arrested as no formal complaints were made, the BBC reported. Her spokeswoman did not respond to an email and to phone calls seeking comment.

British police said they had been called to escort a passenger from the easyJet flight EZY2232 arriving from Bodrum, Turkey. The police did not name Moss.

“The passenger had been reported as being disruptive on the flight. Officers attended and escorted the passenger from the plane. No formal complaints were made against her and she was not arrested,” Bedfordshire police said.

EasyJet confirmed police had met the flight due to the behaviour of a passenger onboard.

“EasyJet does not tolerate disruptive behaviour and will always report any incidents to the authorities,” the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Neil Maidment, Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.