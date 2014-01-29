FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish regulator hires former UBS capital expert
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 29, 2014 / 4:07 PM / 4 years ago

Swedish regulator hires former UBS capital expert

Aimee Donnellan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 29 (IFR) - The Swedish national regulator has hired Johan Eriksson as an adviser in the department for bank supervision as part of a planned large-scale recruitment drive, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

In this brand new role, Swedish-born Eriksson will report directly to Christer Furustedt, the director of the department.

The Financial Supervisory Authority, Finansinspektionen (FI), launched a large-scale recruitment drive before Christmas that resulted in the hiring and replacement of 40 people including lawyers, economists, risk analysts, IT specialists, insurance specialists and actuaries.

Further expansion is planned for this year, according to a source within the FSA.

Eriksson left UBS in October 2013 where he had been EMEA head of global capital solutions since March 2012. Prior to that, he had worked in the Swiss bank’s FIG investment banking business. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.