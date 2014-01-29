Swedish regulator hires former UBS capital expert

LONDON, Jan 29 (IFR) - The Swedish national regulator has hired Johan Eriksson as an adviser in the department for bank supervision as part of a planned large-scale recruitment drive, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

In this brand new role, Swedish-born Eriksson will report directly to Christer Furustedt, the director of the department.

The Financial Supervisory Authority, Finansinspektionen (FI), launched a large-scale recruitment drive before Christmas that resulted in the hiring and replacement of 40 people including lawyers, economists, risk analysts, IT specialists, insurance specialists and actuaries.

Further expansion is planned for this year, according to a source within the FSA.

Eriksson left UBS in October 2013 where he had been EMEA head of global capital solutions since March 2012. Prior to that, he had worked in the Swiss bank’s FIG investment banking business. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)