'Buffy' star Nicolas Brendon apologizes for drunken arrest

LOS ANGELES, Oct 20 (Reuters) - “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star Nicholas Brendon on Monday apologized for his arrest stemming from a drunken dispute at an Idaho hotel and said he is seeking treatment for “emotional demons.”

Brendon, 48, said in a statement posted on his Facebook page that he had mixed alcohol and prescription medication taken to manage pain for a cyst behind his knee cap.

“I regret disappointing my family, my fans and myself,” Brendon said. “I intend to seek appropriate treatment and therapy for my medical ailments as well as my emotional demons.”

Brendon, best known for starring in the cult hit “Buffy” as Xander Harris alongside of Sarah Michelle Gellar from 1997 to 2003, was charged with malicious injury to property and resisting or obstructing Boise police officers on Oct. 17, according to an Ada County police report.

Media reports said Brendon was in town to attend a comics convention and got into a drunken dispute with hotel staff and broke a decorative item.

Brendon has also starred on “Criminal Minds” and “Private Practice,” among other television series. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Alan Crosby)