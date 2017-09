Nov 20 (Reuters) - Mike Nichols, a nine-time Tony Award winner on Broadway and the Oscar-winning director of films such as “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” “The Graduate” and “Carnal Knowledge,” died on Wednesday at age 83, ABC News said.

Nichols was married to Diane Sawyer, former anchorwoman of ABC’s “World News Tonight” broadcast. (Writing by Bill Trott Editing by xxxx xxxxx)