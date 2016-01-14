FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter jailed in Florida after bar fight
January 14, 2016 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter jailed in Florida after bar fight

Barbara Liston

2 Min Read

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 14 (Reuters) - Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter was arrested and jailed in Key West, Florida, on a charge of battery after he punched a bouncer at a bar, police said on Thursday.

Carter, 35, got into the altercation Wednesday night after bartenders at the Hog’s Breath Saloon refused to serve alcohol to him and a companion and asked them to leave because they appeared to be “heavily intoxicated,” according to an arrest report.

Carter punched one of the bouncers and Michael Papayans of California head-butted the bar manager, the report said. Papayans, 27, also was charged with battery.

Police said a video of the altercation, plus physical evidence and witness statements, confirmed that Carter committed the battery.

Carter is due in court for a first appearance Thursday afternoon, and bond will likely be set, said Key West police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

The pop singer rose to fame as a teenager in the mid-1990s as a member of the boy band, which formed in Florida in 1993. The Backstreet Boys went on to sell more than 130 million albums worldwide and score hits including “I Want It That Way,” and “Shape of My Heart.”

Reuters was not able to establish whether Carter had named an attorney to represent him. Agents and managers for Carter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Andrew Hay

