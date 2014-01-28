FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American folk music pioneer Pete Seeger dies at 94
January 28, 2014 / 8:00 AM / 4 years ago

American folk music pioneer Pete Seeger dies at 94

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Pete Seeger, who helped create the modern American folk music movement and co-wrote some of its most enduring songs such as “If I Had a Hammer,” died on Monday at the age of 94, U.S. media reported.

Seeger, a Woody Guthrie protege whose songwriting credits included folk classics “Where Have All the Flowers Gone” and “Turn! Turn! Turn!,” died of natural causes at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, his grandson Kitama Cahill Jackson told the New York Times.

Seeger also was known for his liberal politics, working as an environmentalist, protesting against wars from Vietnam to Iraq and being sentenced to prison for refusing to testify to Congress about his time in the Communist Party.

He performed at a concert marking Barack Obama’s presidential inauguration in January 2009. (Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Bill Trott/Jeremy Gaunt)

