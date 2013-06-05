FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pippa Middleton signs on as Vanity Fair contributor
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 5, 2013 / 9:02 PM / 4 years ago

Pippa Middleton signs on as Vanity Fair contributor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, has signed on as a contributing editor to Vanity Fair, the magazine said on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old self-described former tomboy writes about the Wimbledon tennis tournament in the glossy magazine’s July issue, which hits newsstands this week.

She offers advice for Wimbledon watchers, tips on which players are “easy on the eyes,” highlights of her own tennis-going experience and an interview with tennis great Roger Federer.

“She’s a keen observer of classic British pastimes,” editor Graydon Carter said in a statement said. “She is also an avid sportswoman and we look forward to her take on traditional English pursuits, beginning with Wimbledon.”

In February Middleton started penning a column for the upmarket British supermarket chain Waitrose’s monthly magazine, Waitrose Kitchen.

Last year she released a book, “Celebrate: A Year of British Festivities for Families and Friends,” which was a guide to entertaining through the year and built on experience gained working for her family’s party-planning business. (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
