a year ago
July 29, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Minnesota judge denies claims of 29 would-be heirs to Prince estate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects number of denied claims to 29 from 28, and changes relation to Prince of those ordered to undergo genetic testing)

July 29 (Reuters) - A Minnesota judge dismissed claims from 29 would-be heirs to the estate of the late pop star Prince, further solidifying the inheritance claims of the performer's surviving siblings, court records released on Friday showed.

Carver County Judge Kevin Eide made the ruling on Thursday, adding that six people determined to be Prince's siblings, half-siblings or other relatives would have to undergo genetic testing. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Bill Trott)

