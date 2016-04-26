FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pop star prince had no will, sister says in court documents
April 26, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

Pop star prince had no will, sister says in court documents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Pop superstar Prince had no will, his sister said in court documents filed on Tuesday in state court in Carver County, Minnesota. Tyka Nelson petitioned for a special administrator to oversee Prince’s estate, the documents showed.

Prince died on Thursday in Minnesota at the age of 57. He was found dead in an elevator at his Paisley Park Studios compound, which included his home, in the Minneapolis suburb of Chanhassen, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office. (Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Chris Reese)

