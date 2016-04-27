Special administrator of Prince's estate appointed, hearing set

April 27 (Reuters) - A special administrator of music superstar Prince’s estate has been appointed and a probate hearing has been set for May 2, according to Minnesota state court documents and a court spokesman.

The artist, born Prince Rogers Nelson, left no known will when he died last week, his sister said in court documents on Tuesday, listing his six siblings or half-siblings as heirs to a legacy estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars. (Reporting Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Chris Reese)