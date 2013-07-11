FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Country music star Randy Travis suffers stroke in Texas
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 11, 2013 / 2:16 AM / 4 years ago

Country music star Randy Travis suffers stroke in Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Grammy award-winning country music singer Randy Travis has suffered a stroke and is undergoing surgery at a Texas hospital to relieve pressure on his brain, a spokesman for the singer said on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old singer has been hospitalized in critical condition since Sunday. Travis was suffering from cardiomyopathy and congestive heart failure when he was admitted, his doctors have said.

Cardiomyopathy weakens and enlarges the heart, making it difficult for the heart to pump and can lead to heart failure.

A six-time Grammy award winner, Travis is known for hits such as “Forever and Ever, Amen” and “Three Wooden Crosses.” (Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.