NY real estate scion on trial for trespassing on family property

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Real estate heir Robert Durst appeared in a New York courtroom on Wednesday for his trial on charges of trespassing on property owned by his estranged family.

Durst, who was questioned about but never charged with several mysterious deaths and disappearances, is accused of violating the terms of a restraining order to keep away from relatives, including his brother, Durst Organization President Douglas Durst, in June 2013.

The restraining order is one of 13 aimed at protecting relatives from him.

Durst, who denies the trespassing charges, does not plan to testify, his lawyer said.

The Durst Organization oversees the lease and maintenance of One World Trade Center, the tallest skyscraper in the Western Hemisphere.

Durst, who once lived secretly in Texas disguised as a mute woman, appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court looking frail and wearing a gray striped suit and black sports boots.

The defendant, who is in his early 70s, is accused of approaching and peering into security cameras of three residential properties his family owns in New York’s midtown Manhattan and walking up the exterior stairs of one of them.

This is the latest brush with the law for Durst, who was questioned about but never charged with the disappearance of his wife in 1982 and the murder of a long-time friend in 2000.

In 2001, while living disguised as woman in Texas, Durst was arrested on suspicion of killing and dismembering his elderly neighbor, Morris Black, whom he was caught impersonating.

He admitted during his trial to killing and carving up Black, but a jury acquitted him of homicide after he argued it was an accidental shooting in self-defense. He spent about three years in jail for related minor charges.

His life inspired the 2010 Hollywood movie “All Good Things” and the six-part documentary “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst,” which will air in February on cable network HBO.

It has been an unlikely journey for a man born into the uppermost echelons of New York society. The Durst Organization is responsible for a good portion of the city’s skyline - “13 million square feet of premiere Manhattan office towers,” according to company press releases.

Durst now lives in Texas after getting about $65 million from the settlement of a lawsuit he brought against family trusts.

Most recently, he was arrested and charged with the misdemeanor crime of urinating on a candy rack at a CVS drugstore in an upscale section of Houston.