Singer Robin Thicke and actress wife Paula Patton split
February 24, 2014 / 10:46 PM / 4 years ago

Singer Robin Thicke and actress wife Paula Patton split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - R&B singer Robin Thicke and his actress wife Paula Patton said on Monday that they have separated after nearly 10 years of marriage.

“Blurred Lines” singer Thicke, who caused a sensation with a raunchy MTV Video Music Awards performance last year with Miley Cyrus, and Patton met as teenagers and have been married since 2005. They have one son, Julian, who was born in 2010.

“We will always love each other and be best friends, however, we have mutually decided to separate at this time,” the couple said in a joint statement.

Thicke, the 36-year-old son of actor Alan Thicke of the television series “Growing Pains,” was nominated for three 2014 Grammy awards, including record of the year for “Blurred Lines.”

Patton, 38, appeared with actors Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg in the 2013 action comedy “2 Guns” and also stars in this year’s romantic comedy “About Last Night.” (Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and David Gregorio)

