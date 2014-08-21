FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Robin Williams' ashes scattered in San Francisco Bay
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
August 21, 2014 / 8:36 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Robin Williams' ashes scattered in San Francisco Bay

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Fixes spelling of ‘severe’ in second paragraph)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Aug 21 (Reuters) - Comedian Robin Williams’ ashes have been scattered in the San Francisco Bay following his apparent suicide, according to a death certificate released by Marin County on Thursday.

Williams, 63, was found hanged in his Tiburon, California, home last week. The “Mrs. Doubtfire” star had been suffering from severe depression, anxiety and early Parkinson’s disease before his death.

Williams’ cremated remains were released on Aug. 12, the day after his death, according to the document.

Williams’ death stunned his former Hollywood colleagues, who remembered him for his generosity and humble nature.

The actor’s madcap comic style launched him to prominence as a friendly alien in the late 1970s TV series “Mork & Mindy,” and his dramatic versatility also earned him an Oscar for his role as a fatherly therapist in 1997’s “Good Will Hunting.”

Williams’ family has not announced plans for a memorial.

Fellow comedian Billy Crystal will give a tribute to Williams at the annual television Emmy Awards on Aug. 25. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Writing by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.