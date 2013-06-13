Sarah Palin rejoins Fox News Channel after brief departure

June 13 (Reuters) - Sarah Palin, a former Republican governor of Alaska, will rejoin Fox News Channel as a commentator five months after she left the network, Fox said on Thursday.

Palin, who went from governor to overnight political sensation after Senator John McCain chose her as his running mate in the 2008 presidential election, will make her first appearance on the morning program “Fox & Friends” on June 17.

“I’ve had several conversations with Governor Palin in the past few weeks about her rejoining Fox News as a contributor,” Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes said in a statement.

Palin, a polarizing figure in U.S. politics, was one of the channel’s biggest names despite appearing only occasionally. Her first stint at the network lasted three years.

She will now appear on the network’s daytime and prime time programming, as well as its business channel, Fox Business Network.

“I have great confidence in her and am pleased that she will once again add her commentary to our programming,” Ailes added. “I hope she continues to speak her mind.”

Palin has enjoyed a fervent following among many Republicans and supporters of the conservative Tea Party movement.

Fox News Channel is owned by News Corp.