FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Singer Scott Weiland dies in Minnesota at age 48 - Facebook statement
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
December 4, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Singer Scott Weiland dies in Minnesota at age 48 - Facebook statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects band’s name to Velvet Revolver in paragraph 3)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Rock singer Scott Weiland, the troubled ex-frontman for the grunge band Stone Temple Pilots, died during a tour stop with his new band the Wildabouts in Minnesota, according to a statement posted to his Facebook page late on Thursday.

Weiland, 48, died in his sleep while on tour in Bloomington, in southeastern Minnesota, according to the statement. His death also was reported by TMZ.com and Billboard.

Weiland, who had acknowledged a long history of substance abuse, was kicked out of Stone Temple Pilots in 2013. He also performed with the group the Velvet Revolver for a number of years. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve Gorman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.