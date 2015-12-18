FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rock singer Weiland died from accidental mixed drug toxicity-official
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 18, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Rock singer Weiland died from accidental mixed drug toxicity-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Rock singer Scott Weiland’s death earlier in December in a tour bus in a Minneapolis suburb was due to mixed drug toxicity including cocaine, alcohol and ecstasy, and determined to be an accident, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner said on Friday.

Weiland, 48, the former front man for the band Stone Temple Pilots, was touring with his new band, the Wildabouts, when he died in his sleep on Dec. 3, while in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Bloomington police said at the time that they had recovered a small amount of cocaine from the band’s tour bus. (Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.