Seinfeld back on Thursdays this fall with NY live shows
July 25, 2012 / 4:45 PM / in 5 years

Seinfeld back on Thursdays this fall with NY live shows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Fourteen years after his classic sitcom ended, Jerry Seinfeld is returning to Thursday nights in New York City.

He won’t appear on primetime television, however. From Oct. 4 to Nov. 8, Seinfeld will perform a full stand-up comedy show in a different theater in the city’s five boroughs nearly every Thursday, the night his hit show “Seinfeld” aired on NBC from 1990 to 1998.

Seinfeld hasn’t performed a full show in the Big Apple since 1998, when he sold out the Broadhurst Theater on Broadway shortly after his sitcom ended.

“I was born in Brooklyn, went to school in Queens and started out as a comedian in Manhattan. I feel like New York City taught me how to be funny. I‘m so excited to perform a special series of shows for my beloved home town,” Seinfeld said in a press release on Wednesday.

Tickets for the five shows, which will open with comedian Colin Quinn, go on sale on Monday, July 30. (Reporting by Joseph O‘Leary; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Dale Hudson)

