Comedian Garry Shandling dead at 66 - Los Angeles police
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 24, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

Comedian Garry Shandling dead at 66 - Los Angeles police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, March 24 (Reuters) - Comedian and actor Garry Shandling, best known for his work on the pioneering cable television comedy series, “The Larry Sanders Show,” died on Thursday at age 66, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Shandling, who began his showbiz career as a writer for TV sitcoms such as “Welcome Back, Kotter” and “Sanford and Son,” was transported from his Los Angeles home to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, LAPD officer Aareon Jefferson said. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Chris Reese)

