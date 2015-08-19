FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actress Shannen Doherty battling breast cancer -People magazine
August 19, 2015

Actress Shannen Doherty battling breast cancer -People magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. television actress Shannen Doherty, best known for her roles in “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed,” is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, celebrity publication People magazine said Wednesday.

Doherty, 44, told People that she is focusing on her recovery. The magazine also cited legal documents from a recent lawsuit filed by the actress that disclosed her illness, saying she was first diagnosed with the cancer in March this year.

A representative for the actress could not be reached by Reuters for comment.

Doherty is best known for playing Brenda Walsh in the early 1990s series “90210,” which followed the lives of Southern California teens, and Prue Halliwell on late 1990s series “Charmed,” which followed three sisters with magical abilities.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

