PEOPLE: Paul Clews joins Shearman & Sterling's London HY team

LONDON, Aug 31 (IFR) - Paul Clews is joining law firm Shearman & Sterling’s high-yield team in London, the company announced on Friday.

Clews most recently held a transactional management role at Barclays, before which he worked as a corporate and capital markets associate at firms in London, New York and New Zealand.

Clews has in-depth experience in the field of US debt capital markets and was most recently involved in high-yield bond offerings for INEOS, Swissport, Codere, Cable and Wireless Communications and Nord Anglia Education Limited. (Reporting By Josie Cox, editing by Helene Durand)