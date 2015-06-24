FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2015 / 9:01 PM / 2 years ago

Actor Shia LaBeouf suffers head injury on film set

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - Actor Shia LaBeouf was treated in a hospital after suffering a head injury when a stunt went wrong while he was filming in North Dakota, his publicist said on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old actor, who starred in the “Transformers” films and with Brad Pitt in the World War Two drama “Fury,” is expected to resume filming on Thursday.

“Shia LaBeouf sustained minimal injuries late last night on the set of his current film, ‘American Honey,'” said publicist Melissa Kates.

“As protocol, production sought out medical attention and Shia received stitches on his hand and for a laceration on his head.”

LaBeouf also had surgery in 2008 on his hand after he injured it in a car accident.

Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Cynthia Osterman

