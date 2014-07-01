FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actor Shia LeBeouf receiving treatment for alcoholism -publicist
July 2, 2014

Actor Shia LeBeouf receiving treatment for alcoholism -publicist

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, July 1 (Reuters) - Actor Shia LaBeouf, who was accused last week of disturbing a performance of musical “Cabaret” in New York, is undergoing treatment for alcoholism, his publicist said on Tuesday.

LaBeouf, 28, has voluntarily sought outpatient care for addiction, Melissa Kates, the former “Transformers” star’s spokeswoman, said in a statement.

The actor was arraigned last week on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment after police said he interrupted a performance of “Cabaret” inside New York’s Studio 54, used obscene language and became belligerent when asked to leave.

“He understands that these recent actions are a symptom of a larger health problem and he has taken the first of many necessary steps towards recovery,” Kates said.

A disheveled-looking LaBeouf did not enter a plea to the New York charges, which are all misdemeanors or violations so the former Disney child star would face minimal or no jail time if convicted.

LaBeouf’s promising career has been upended recently by bizarre behavior that has included attending a red carpet premiere at February’s Berlin International Film Festival wearing a brown paper bag saying “I Am Not Famous Anymore.” (Reporting by Eric Kelsey. Editing by Andre Grenon)

