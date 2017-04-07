'Jersey Shore' star Sorrentino indicted on new U.S. charges

(Reuters) - Michael Sorrentino, a former star known as "The Situation" in the MTV reality series "Jersey Shore," and his brother Marc were indicted on Friday on additional criminal charges in a tax case, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Michael Sorrentino was charged with tax evasion and structuring funds to evade currency transaction reports, while Marc Sorrentino was charged with falsifying records to obstruct a grand jury investigation, the department said.

The brothers had been indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States, it added.

An arraignment is scheduled for April 17.