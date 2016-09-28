Bruce Springsteen greets fans in New York for book signing

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Fans eager to see Bruce Springsteen lined up for hours around a Manhattan city block on Wednesday, one day after the singer-songwriter's autobiography titled "Born to Run" hit store shelves.

The book, whose title comes from his classic 1975 hit, details how Springsteen's personal struggles inspired his music, which has become a part of the American consciousness. The 528-page memoir took seven years to write, according to publisher Simon & Schuster.

New Jersey-born Springsteen, 67, and his E Street band have become one of the most iconic U.S. rock bands in the past 40 years, releasing music like "Born in the U.S.A." and "Glory Days" that capture the dreams and disappointments of ordinary working Americans.

Inside the bookstore Springsteen, nicknamed "The Boss," hugged, shook hands and took photographs with his fans.

"There it is. There's his signature," longtime fan Michelle Lasiw said pointing to Springsteen's autograph. "I've been waiting since 1978 to see this man. It was awesome."

Amy Beleckas was thrilled to get a hug. "I said, 'Thank you for being who you are.' And then he thanked me. So he's a great person," she said.

Springsteen has sold more than 120 million albums worldwide, won 20 Grammy awards and an Oscar. (Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Melissa Fares; Editing by Richard Chang)