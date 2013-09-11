FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hip-hop mogul Suge Knight arrested in Los Angeles
September 11, 2013 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

Hip-hop mogul Suge Knight arrested in Los Angeles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Hip-hop music mogul Suge Knight was arrested in Los Angeles early on Wednesday on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant following a traffic stop, a police spokesman said.

Knight, whose real name is Marion, was taken into custody at 12:50 a.m. and was released from Los Angeles city jail three hours later after posting $20,000 bond, according to prison records.

Los Angeles police spokesman Drake Madison said he did not know why Knight was stopped or why there was a warrant for his arrest.

Knight, 48, is considered one of the driving forces behind the emergence of hip-hop as a mainstream music genre. Along, with rapper-producer Dr. Dre in 1991, he founded Death Row Records, which helped launch the careers of Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur among others.

Knight has had several legal problems, most notably serving five years in prison for a parole violation in the 1990s.

Death Row Records began its decline in 1996 after Knight’s incarceration, the murder of Shakur and Dr. Dre’s departure.

Knight now the head of Black Kapital Records. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Doina Chiacu)

