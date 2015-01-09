FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
"Time Machine", "Birds" actor Rod Taylor dead at age 84
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 9, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

"Time Machine", "Birds" actor Rod Taylor dead at age 84

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Rod Taylor, the Australian-born actor who helped actress Tippi Hedren battle swarms of vicious birds in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 film “The Birds”, has died at the age of 84, his daughter announced on a fan website.

Taylor, who would have been 85 on Sunday, died at home in Los Angeles after suffering a fall two weeks ago, the website said.

His first leading role was in the 1960 film version of the H.G. Wells classic “The Time Machine”, but he was best known for co-starring in the Hitchcock film about a massive bird attack on a small northern California coastal town.

Taylor also appeared in “The Train Robbers” and, most recently, in a cameo role as the late British wartime leader Winston Churchill in Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds”. (Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.