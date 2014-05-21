FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tiger Woods is a great dad, ex-wife says four years after divorce
May 21, 2014 / 9:42 PM / 3 years ago

Tiger Woods is a great dad, ex-wife says four years after divorce

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, May 21 (Reuters) - The ex-wife of Tiger Woods said she has a good relationship with the golfer and called him a “great father” in her first media comments on their relationship since their marriage was dissolved four years ago after his serial cheating.

Elin Nordegren, 34, told People magazine in an interview published on Wednesday that she has put Woods’ publicized affairs in the past.

“I have moved on, and I am in a good place,” Swedish born Nordegren said. “My relationship with Tiger is centered around our children, and we are doing really good - we really are - and I am so happy that is the case. He is a great father.”

Woods, 38, and Nordegren divorced in 2010, less than a year after his string of at least a dozen affairs came to light in one of the biggest sex scandals in the world of sports.

The revelations tarnished the highly crafted image of Woods, one of the world’s richest and most popular athletes, costing him tens of millions of dollars in endorsements at the time and providing months of fodder for tabloids.

The couple has two children - daughter Sam, 6, and son Charlie, 5 - and live near each other in Florida. Nordegren, a former model and nanny, married Woods in 2003 and her divorce settlement with Woods was estimated to be worth $100 million.

“In the beginning, you tamp down the animosity for the kids’ sake,” said Nordegren, who went through intensive therapy at the time of the split and says she still sees a therapist weekly.

“I‘m not going to deny that I went through the wringer. But I don’t think I doubted we’d end up here,” she said. “That was always my dream, that the kids can have two loving parents that show respect for each other. And I feel that’s what they have.”

Woods, a 14-time major champion winner, is now in a relationship with Olympic alpine skier Lindsey Vonn.

The full story is available at: here (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Gunna Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
